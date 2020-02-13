Iron worker opens up opportunities for people struggling to get ahead after incarceration

DETROIT – It’s often said that mistakes don’t define you -- the way you recover from them does. Dino Vann proves just that. Vann is an iron worker who is opening up opportunities for people struggling to get ahead.

Vann made some mistakes in his twenties and found himself incarcerated. When he found freedom again, he discovered how hard it was to get hired. After countless rejections someone told Vann about the Work Keys exam, which could open the door to a job in the skilled trades.

Vann passed the test and began a new career as an iron worker. He soon realized he has the skills to help others so he started the Skilled Trades Enrollment Assistance Program, a free 12 week training program for under served and returning citizens looking to pass the skilled trades exam.

