Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter introduces plan focused on health care, education

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter introduced a plan that focuses on health care, education and job training during the State of the County on Wednesday.

Dubbed the “Oakland Together” plan, it includes moving the county division and its staff to downtown Pontiac and tripling defense investment in the county by 2025, in addition to ensuring adults get job straining and residents have expanded health care.

He also focused on transit. Coulter has backed regional transit that connects the counties of Oakland, Macomb and Wayne.

Coulter, who previously served as the mayor of Ferndale, is the first Democrat to hold the executive position in the county. He assumed the role after L. Brooks Patterson died last year.

Below is an outline of his plan from officials:

Economic Development/Defense and Aerospace

Coulter touted Oakland County as the economic leader of Michigan, producing nearly 30 percent of the state’s jobs. On average, $1.5 million of new business investment is generated in the county every day. Working with private consultants, the county is developing a 10-year economic development strategy that will ensure economic opportunity for all. The goal is to:

Diversify economy and provide jobs at all levels.

Integrate with local, regional and state partners.

Encourage small business to prosper, value women and minority-owned businesses and promote entrepreneurship.

Coulter announced a Defense and Aerospace Initiative to focus on growing the number of defense and aerospace contracts and jobs. He set a goal of $1 billion of investment by 2025 - three times higher than the county’s current level.

Coulter also announced that the county’s Division of Community and Home Improvement and all its staff will move into downtown Pontiac.

Oakland Health360

Coulter announced Oakland Health360 to close a major gap in the county health system. Through a partnership with Honor Community Health clinics in Pontiac and Southfield will offer comprehensive, integrated health care. Within 90 days of board approval, services will include general primary care, family planning services and dental care. When complete, this partnership will include mental and behavioral health services and a partnership with Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency to ensure residents have access to insurance coverage, Head Start early childhood education, prescription drug assistance and emergency services such as energy, food and housing assistance.

“If you come in one of our doors to have your child immunized or receive a lead screening, I want you to be able to have a cancer or diabetes screening, talk to a mental health professional, get assistance with prescription drug costs, have a dental checkup and receive primary care,” he said.

Oakland 80

Coulter said there is intense competition among employers for a skilled and educated workforce. The county has strong K-12 education, higher education and a workforce development system. But many counties in neighboring states have surpassed Oakland County, requiring immediate action. A new initiative, Oakland 80, is committed to ensuring that 80 percent of our adults have a post-secondary degree or industry credential by 2030.

“We must ensure high school students obtain the financial assistance available to them, students who start college finish with a degree, and industry-recognized credentials are widely available,” Coulter said.

Oakland County Veterans

Coulter pledged to use a state grant to ensure that the 60,000 county veterans and their dependents are aware of the federal, state and local benefits that our available to them. He asked Deputy Executive Sean Carlson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, to oversee this effort.

Honoring Deputy Sheriff Eric Overall

Working with Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and the county board, Coulter announced the establishment of the Eric Overall Memorial Benefit to assist the families of employees who lose their lives performing their jobs. Overall was a Sheriff’s deputy who was fatally injured in 2017 when he was struck by a vehicle being driven by a man fleeing from law enforcement.

Fiscal Responsibility

Oakland County’s fiscal discipline is a hallmark of good government. It is a primary reason for the county’s AAA bond rating, which has saved taxpayers millions of dollars. Coulter committed to keeping Oakland County’s strong fiscal foundation intact. The principles include:

• A competitive tax system for the county.

• Investments in critical infrastructure to protect our assets and encourage growth.

• A structurally balanced budget that addresses long-term liabilities.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Coulter presented J. David VanderVeen, director of central services, with the inaugural Oakland County Lifetime Achievement Award. VanderVeen oversees several county departments including the Oakland County International Airport, represents the county on the Oakland County Parks & Recreation board and has led the county’s winter festival, “Fire & Ice.”

“Dave is dedicated, collaborative and joyful,” Coulter said. “After 56 years he continues to inspire each us every day and we are grateful for his leadership and friendship.”

Regional Transportation

Coulter, a longtime advocate for expanded regional transit, said during his remarks that transit would make the region more competitive economically and attractive to younger people who want transit options. He believes a successful plan would address community economic development needs, provide reliable transportation for workers, seniors and the disabled, embrace new technology and create flexible mobility options for all of Oakland County.

Oakland County Bicentennial

Oakland County is celebrating its 200th birthday in 2020. A host of activities are planned throughout the year, including a birthday party on March 28 at the Detroit Zoo. The county will also be passing out 20,000 oak tree seedlings and presenting an oak tree to each community. The county was formed March 28, 1820 – 17 years before Michigan became a state.