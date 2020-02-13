Report: 6 dogs thrown from moving van in west Michigan

Police in west Michigan are investigating after a report of six dogs being thrown from a moving minivan in Wayland Township.

According to WOODTV, witnesses said they saw the dogs -- all Chihuahuas -- being thrown from a moving minivan along the 400 block of 124th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29. The Honda Odyssey the dogs were thrown from was headed west on 124th Avenue, witnesses said.

People who were headed in the other direction stopped their cars, turned around and rushed to help.

“They were beyond help by the time they got their vehicle stopped and turned around,” Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen told WOODTV.

Five of the six dogs died. One of the dogs did survive. The 2-or-3-year-old dog was handed over to a pet rescue group.

The minivan was described as a 2004-2006 silver Honda Odyssey. Police are searching for two people who were in the van -- a man and woman both in their 20s or 30s.