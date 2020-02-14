Grosse Pointe Woods police investigating shooting at Ghesquire Park

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating a shooting that happened at Ghesquire Park.

On Friday at noon police were called to Ghesquire Park after a series of shots were fired in the municipal parking off Bramcaster Drive. A vehicle was observed leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported. Police also say no victims have come forward.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-343-2410.