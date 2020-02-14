Man abducted and robbed in Pittsfield Township was forced to make several ATM withdrawals

DETROIT – Police are investigating a robbery involving a man who was abducted and forced to make several ATM withdrawals.

On Tuesday police officers were called to the 3000 Block of Woodland Hills in Pittsfield Township for a robbery.

The victim, a 21-year-old Pittsfield Township resident, was approached by the robber, who was armed with a handgun.

The robber demanded money from the victim through ATM withdrawals in the area.

During the ATM withdrawals, the victim and suspect were in a gray colored 2012 Ford Focus. Police say the ATM’s visited were in the areas of Golfside Road and Washtenaw Avenue, Washtenaw Avenue and Carpenter Road, and Carpenter Road and Ellsworth Road. The robber later fled the area with the victim’s money and the victim contacted police.

The robber has been described as an unknown black man in his 20s, five feet, 8 inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black clothing with a black ski mask covering the lower portion of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4921.