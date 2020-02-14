New phase of I-75 construction to begin next month in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Construction season is right around the corner.

The Michigan Department of Transportation revealed its plans on when work will begin on the third phase of I-75 construction in Oakland County.

Michael Grabke is trying to figure out how to get in and out of his Hazel Park neighborhood.

“Okay, as far as 9 Mile, how far will that go? One way? One lane?” asked Grabke.

Grabke and his neighbors are in the middle of segment three of the I-75 modernization project.

The project will affect roughly 170,000 people that drive I-75 northbound through Royal Oak, Hazel Park and Madison Heights. Crews will rebuild pavement, overpasses and retaining walls.

Rob Morosi, with MDOT, said all I-75 traffic will share the southbound side of the freeway with two lanes going in each direction.

“It’s taking from 8 Mile all the way up to just south of M-59. It’s rebuilding all of I-75. This is going to be a challenging year for drivers, because we’re going to have two separate projects going on,” Morosi said.

Robert Peterson is one of the many who attended Thursday night’s meeting. He’s worried about what’s to come.

“I personally am concerned about response time for the police department and the fire department,” Peterson said.

Roadwork on I-75 will begin in early March and is expected to take about two years to finish.