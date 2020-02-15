Detroit police search for missing 16-year-old

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 16-year-old who was last seen around 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Ernest Jackson left his house located on the 18000 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit that day and never returned home from school.

He has ran away before, and came back. This time his mother is concerned because of how long he has been missing.

Jackson’s mental and physical health are good.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.