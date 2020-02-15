Police investigating armed robbery on Wayburn Street in Detroit

DETROIT – Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in the 3000 block of Wayburn Street in Detroit around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 1.

The two victims, a 32-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, were sitting in a vehicle when an unknown white car pulled up alongside them, according to police.

Police say one of the robbers opened the driver’s side of the car the victims were in and demanded the man’s wallet.

The robber hit the woman with his weapon. Afterward robbing the victims, the robbers fled the scene.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

One of the robbers was wearing a mask. The other is a man with a medium build body type. He was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.