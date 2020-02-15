Rep. Rashida Tlaib briefly detained during protest at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. – Rep. Rashida Tlaib was briefly detained Friday by police during a protest at Detroit Metro Airport.

Tlaib joined other activists and blocked traffic outside the Delta Air Lines McNamara Terminal during a demonstration against low wages.

She later released a statement calling on Delta to raise wages for its catering workers.

Delta has not commented, but the company that employs union workers says it remains committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement in good faith.