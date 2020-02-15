Rep. Rashida Tlaib briefly detained during protest at Detroit Metro Airport
Congresswoman was released shortly afterward
ROMULUS, Mich. – Rep. Rashida Tlaib was briefly detained Friday by police during a protest at Detroit Metro Airport.
Tlaib joined other activists and blocked traffic outside the Delta Air Lines McNamara Terminal during a demonstration against low wages.
She later released a statement calling on Delta to raise wages for its catering workers.
Delta has not commented, but the company that employs union workers says it remains committed to negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement in good faith.
We won't stop until we get #fairwages & #healthcare. These courageous people got arrested tonight at DTW b/c they believe workers deserve human dignity. Shame on you @Delta for leaving workers behind and letting them live in poverty. @unitehere https://t.co/njM6UQbjPu pic.twitter.com/msDm2XlowY— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 14, 2020
