Local News

1 injured after retaining wall collapses on southbound M-10 at 7 Mile Road

MDOT will assess the situation

Construction barrels on an overpass above The Lodge Freeway. (Undated) (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police said a quarter mile stretch of retaining wall on southbound M-10 collapsed, injuring a construction worker.

Police said the construction worker was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries due to debris from the retaining wall.

The freeway is closed for the weekend for the previously scheduled construction work, according to police.

