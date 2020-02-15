1 injured after retaining wall collapses on southbound M-10 at 7 Mile Road
MDOT will assess the situation
DETROIT – Police said a quarter mile stretch of retaining wall on southbound M-10 collapsed, injuring a construction worker.
Police said the construction worker was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries due to debris from the retaining wall.
The freeway is closed for the weekend for the previously scheduled construction work, according to police.
