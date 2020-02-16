ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 16, 2020
‘We’re in limbo’ -- Metro Detroit family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns
After being rejected by five countries, the passengers on the Holland America cruise ship can finally experience some relief -- briefly. The cruise ship recently docked in Cambodia.
'Actively exploring options’ -- Art Van Furniture could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
According to reports, Art Van Furniture is exploring the possibility of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A decision could come as early as next week.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Less frigid Sunday with clouds and some sun
It will be cloudy with some sun today. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s. Snow and rain return Monday.
- Tonight at 11 - He was a first responder to the worst air disaster in Michigan history
- Flashpoint 2/16/20: Is the electoral college a fair system to use?
- Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t returned home from school
- Man killed, woman critically injured in Warren
- Chili Pepper’s Tanning in Shelby Township closed after hidden cameras discovered
- ‘We want answers’ -- House for the needy in Detroit wrongfully demolished
- Thousands of rare ice balls line up clustered along Lake Michigan’s shoreline
- I-94 construction project begins this weekend
- Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop
- US agency to pay for 11,000 miles of fuel breaks in 6 states
- Boyfriend of British TV presenter heartbroken by her death
- Pastrnak scores 42nd goal; Bruins roll past Detroit, 4-1
- Here’s what Detroit Tigers starting lineup should look like with all four new off-season additions
