ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 16, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

‘We’re in limbo’ -- Metro Detroit family stranded in Cambodia amid coronavirus concerns

After being rejected by five countries, the passengers on the Holland America cruise ship can finally experience some relief -- briefly. The cruise ship recently docked in Cambodia.

'Actively exploring options’ -- Art Van Furniture could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

According to reports, Art Van Furniture is exploring the possibility of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A decision could come as early as next week.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Less frigid Sunday with clouds and some sun

It will be cloudy with some sun today. Highs are expected to reach the upper 30s. Snow and rain return Monday.

