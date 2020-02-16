Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl who hasn’t returned home from school

DETROIT – Police are looking for Janae Washington, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Friday morning before going to school.

According to authorities, Washington was last seen at about 8 a.m. at her home in the 9000 block of Sussex Street.

Washington is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Cody High School uniform -- purple coat, gray shirt with “Cody” written on the front of it, purple sweater and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Janae Washington, or knows of her whereabouts, are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.