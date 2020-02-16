Genesee County woman wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Winning $300,000 on the Michigan Lottery's The Big Spin show means less work and more time with family for a Genesee County woman.

Tammy Wood, 60, won the big prize after spinning the prize wheel on The Big Spin show hosted by Detroit basketball champion John Salley. Wood was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

"When I got the call about the show, I thought it had to be too good to be true," said Wood. "I waited for my husband to come home and we did some research before calling the Lottery back.

"I teach three- and four-year-olds, so winning $300,000 means I can finally take summers off. I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my family."

Wood was one of five players selected for The Big Spin show by a random drawing. This was the final second-chance drawing for The Big Spin game. Each player selected spun The Big Spin wheel and had a chance to win up to $2 million. All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

All told, 20 players were selected to appear on the Lottery's The Big Spin televised events, which air shortly after evening Lottery drawings. Players won more than $9 million on The Big Spin show.

Each $10 The Big Spin ticket offers players a chance to instantly win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. Players have won more than $20 million playing The Big Spin. More than $55 million in prizes remain, including three $1 million top prizes, four $10,000 prizes, and 107 $1,000 prizes.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games. Instant games may be purchased at the Lottery's 10,500 retailers across the state.

Click here for video content from The Big Spin show.