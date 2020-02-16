Man killed, woman critically injured in Warren

WARREN, Mich. – A 23-year-old man was killed and a 22-year-old woman was critically injured after a crash Saturday.

According to authorities, the driver of a Jeep rear-ended a car and struck a pole on Dequindre Road, near 10 Mile Road.

Both people inside the car were thrown from the car and the man was pinned under the vehicle.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The woman was rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

Police said they are unsure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.