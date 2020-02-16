The best Presidents Day sales to shop this weekend

Another long weekend, another set of sales to shop — and these deals are worthy of the highest office in the land. Presidents Day weekend means dozens of discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to fashion and electronics.

Major retailers

Amazon : The ultimate online retailer is always running some standout deals on your favorite products. Peruse this page to score the best savings this weekend. The ultimate online retailer is always running some standout deals on your favorite products. Peruse this page to score the best savings this weekend.

Bed Bath & Beyond : Take up to 50% off everything from air fryers and Instant Pots to towels and bedding at the Presidents Day Sale. Take up to 50% off everything from air fryers and Instant Pots to towels and bedding at the Presidents Day Sale.

Kohl's : Take an extra 50% off your Home Sale purchase of $50 or more. Take an extra 50% off your Home Sale purchase of $50 or more.

Macy's : With nearly 200,000 items on sale, Macy's is pulling out all the stops for Presidents Day. Browse through clothes, jewelry and more and save with this holiday sale. With nearly 200,000 items on sale, Macy's is pulling out all the stops for Presidents Day. Browse through clothes, jewelry and more and save with this holiday sale.

Nordstrom : Right now through Feb. 23, Nordstrom is offering 40% off select items in the Winter Sale. Shop and save on brands like Eileen Fisher, Vince Camuto, Bonobos and more. Right now through Feb. 23, Nordstrom is offering 40% off select items in the Winter Sale. Shop and save on brands like Eileen Fisher, Vince Camuto, Bonobos and more.

Overstock : The home retailer's Presidents Day blowout is on, with up to 70% off thousands of items, plus free shipping. The home retailer's Presidents Day blowout is on, with up to 70% off thousands of items, plus free shipping.

Target : Save on a wide variety of products with Target's all-encompassing Presidents Day sale. Through Monday, there are deals across all categories including 20% off furniture and bedding, 20% off fashion brands and more. Save on a wide variety of products with Target's all-encompassing Presidents Day sale. Through Monday, there are deals across all categories including 20% off furniture and bedding, 20% off fashion brands and more.

Walmart : Presidents Day rollbacks are under way at Walmart. Shop special pricing on nearly 2,000 items, including electronics, home goods and more Presidents Day rollbacks are under way at Walmart. Shop special pricing on nearly 2,000 items, including electronics, home goods and more

Wayfair: Spruce up your home with up to 70% off at Wayfair's Presidents Day Blowout. Spruce up your home with up to 70% off at Wayfair's Presidents Day Blowout.

Tech & electronics

Amazon devices : Save on the 3rd generation Echo Dot, Echo Buds and a whole range of devices made by Amazon. Save on the 3rd generation Echo Dot, Echo Buds and a whole range of devices made by Amazon.

Best Buy : The technology giant is offering savings on the iPad family, the latest 13-inch MacBookPro and even Powerbeats Pro. Plus, save on a host of other gadgets. The technology giant is offering savings on the iPad family, the latest 13-inch MacBookPro and even Powerbeats Pro. Plus, save on a host of other gadgets.

Vizio : Score this Score this 70" V-Series 4K smart TV from Best Buy for just $659 for Presidents Day, or save on a 5.1.2 Channel Sound Bar System with a wireless subwoofer at Costco.

Dell : Save 12% on electronics sitewide, including PCs, monitors, gaming, accessories and more. Save 12% on electronics sitewide, including PCs, monitors, gaming, accessories and more.

HP: Take 5% off select PCs and monitors $599+ with code 5PDS2020, and take 10% off select PCs and monitors $999+ with code 10PDS2020. Take 5% off select PCs and monitors $599+ with, and take 10% off select PCs and monitors $999+ with

Fashion & beauty

Home & health

AllModern : Snag an extra 15% off thousands of home goods at this Presidents Day clearance event. Snag an extra 15% off thousands of home goods at this Presidents Day clearance event.

Allswell : Take 15% off all mattresses, plus 20% off bedding, bath and spa items with code PREZ . Take 15% off all mattresses, plus 20% off bedding, bath and spa items with

Amerisleep : Take $250 off any mattress with promo code PRES250 . Take $250 off any mattress with

Avocado : Save $200 on every eco-friendly mattress through February 24 with promo code FLAG200 . Save $200 on every eco-friendly mattress through February 24 with

Bear Mattress : Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with code PRES20 . Take 20% off sitewide and score two free Cloud pillows with

Birch Lane : Score an extra 15% off tons of decor, plus get free shipping with promo code GEORGE . Score an extra 15% off tons of decor, plus get free shipping with

rooklinen : Get 15% off Brooklinen's popular bedding, bath items, loungewear and more with 15% sitewide. Get 15% off Brooklinen's popular bedding, bath items, loungewear and more with 15% sitewide.

Casper : Take 10% off any order that includes a mattress through February 17. Take 10% off any order that includes a mattress through February 17.

Cocoon By Sealy : Take 25% off the Chill mattress, plus snag two free pillows and a free sheet set. Take 25% off the Chill mattress, plus snag two free pillows and a free sheet set.

Crane & Canopy : Enjoy up to 70% off bedding and home decor at the Mega Sale. Enjoy up to 70% off bedding and home decor at the Mega Sale.

Eight Sleep : When you buy a Pod mattress during the Presidents Day Sale, you'll also get a free accessory. When you buy a Pod mattress during the Presidents Day Sale, you'll also get a free accessory.

Gravity Blankets : Use code LOVE at checkout for 15% off these acclaimed weighted blankets and throws. Useat checkout for 15% off these acclaimed weighted blankets and throws.

Helix Sleep : Take up to $200 off your mattress, plus score two free Dream pillows, during the Presidents Day Sale. Take up to $200 off your mattress, plus score two free Dream pillows, during the Presidents Day Sale.

Home Depot : Appliances, bathroom buys, storage solutions and more are on sale now. Appliances, bathroom buys, storage solutions and more are on sale now.

Jachs : Save up to 75% sitewide at the Winter Sale with promo code WNTR . Save up to 75% sitewide at the Winter Sale with

Joss & Main : Furnish your home with up to 70% off sitewide during The Sale of the Season. Furnish your home with up to 70% off sitewide during The Sale of the Season.

Leesa : Get up to $400 off mattresses, plus 20% off accessories, at the Presidents Day Sale. Get up to $400 off mattresses, plus 20% off accessories, at the Presidents Day Sale.

Lovesac : Cuddle up to your love with up to 30% off Sactionals and 25% off big puffy Sacs at the Presidents Day Sale. Cuddle up to your love with up to 30% off Sactionals and 25% off big puffy Sacs at the Presidents Day Sale.

Lowes : Enjoy Presidents Day savings on kitchen appliances, bathroom upgrades, tools and more. Enjoy Presidents Day savings on kitchen appliances, bathroom upgrades, tools and more.

Minted : Use code ENGAGED25 for 25% off all save-the-date cards through February 17. Usefor 25% off all save-the-date cards through February 17.

Molecule : Get a new mattress with 20% off sitewide using promo code 20PRES . Get a new mattress with 20% off sitewide using

Nectar : Take up to $100 off any mattress for Presidents Day. Take up to $100 off any mattress for Presidents Day.

Nest Bedding : Get up to $500 in savings, including $300 on select mattresses and $200 on select bundles. Get up to $500 in savings, including $300 on select mattresses and $200 on select bundles.

Paravel : Use promo code WKND20 to take 20% off purchases of $100+. Useto take 20% off purchases of $100+.

Pier 1 : Through February 18, save up to 30% off with code SAVEMORE at Pier 1's site. Through February 18, save up to 30% off withat Pier 1's site.

Purple : Take up to $350 off a mattress and a Sleep Bundle at Purple's Presidents Day Sale. Take up to $350 off a mattress and a Sleep Bundle at Purple's Presidents Day Sale.

Primary Goods : Take 30% off Primary Goods' famed comforter with code COMFORTER3 0. Take 30% off Primary Goods' famed comforter with0.

Rugs.com : Take an extra 70% to 80% off tons of rugs, plus free shipping and free returns. Take an extra 70% to 80% off tons of rugs, plus free shipping and free returns.

Tempur-Pedic : Save up to $500 on select mattress sets and 30% on any size Tempur-Cloud Mattress. Save up to $500 on select mattress sets and 30% on any size Tempur-Cloud Mattress.

SodaStream : A 15%-off sitewide sale is bubbling up this weekend with promo code PRES15 . A 15%-off sitewide sale is bubbling up this weekend with

code B20FLANNEL . The Company Store : Keep warm with 20% off flannel bedding essentials with

The Inside : Nab 15% off sitewide with promo code PREZ15, or take 20% off orders of $500+ with code PREZ20 . Nab 15% off sitewide with promo code PREZ15, or take 20% off orders of $500+ with

Tuft & Needle: Through February 24, you can save $175 on select Tuft & Needle mattresses The Mint and The Hybrid. Through February 24, you can save $175 on select Tuft & Needle mattresses The Mint and The Hybrid.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.