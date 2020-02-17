‘I’m not a hero’: Man helps trapped driver in Detroit after crash

DETROIT – A woman was behind the wheel when her SUV struck a light pole in front of a gas station in Detroit ton 8 Mile Road on Saturday night.

“My biggest fear at the time. I was worried that the car might blow up, anything. Because it was a bad looking accident,” Good Smaritan Brandon Mosby said.

Mosby discovered the crash and watched as people drove by, not stopping to help.

“I didn’t know if someone was in the car or whatnot. At the time I thought that no one was. I mean, if someone was, maybe something would have been going on and someone would have been checking on her,” Mosby said.

Mosby said cars continued to drive by and the gas station was still open with the clerk inside.

“I asked him if he called the police, did he call the ambulance or anything like that and he acted like he was irritated that I was pursuing anything. Just trying to see what was going on,” Mosby said.

Eventually more customers arrived, helping Mosby to comfort the woman as she was removed from the car.

“I didn’t know how long she was out there, but I do know there were a couple of people who did decide to help out once we were already engaged in the situation,” Mosby said. “I talked to her for a second, trying to see if she was OK, trying to help her out of the car. She was rattled.”

Mosby said he was in the right place at the right time.

“I’m just glad I was there to be able to help. I’m not a her. Just doing what a person should do,” Mosby said.