Man’s stolen truck used in robbery at Livonia bank

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Livonia man was in a unique situation when his truck was stolen, then used right down the street in a robbery.

Mike Stone said he got a call that his truck was involved in a robbery. The theft went under the radar, until the thieves used that truck to ram through a Chase Bank ATM on Plymouth Road in Livonia on Sunday.

Stone said he’s a heavy sleeper but his diesel truck, stolen right from his driveway, should have woke him up.

To make matters worse, Stone just got a Ring doorbell camera, which would have caught something if it was fully activated.