Michigan zoo hoping male and female snow leopards paired through breeding program hook up

Program gives threatened species a boost

Snow leopards are usually found at elevations between 9,800 and 17,000 feet.
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Officials at a Michigan zoo are hoping its male snow leopard hooks up with a female snow leopard he was paired with through a breeding program that aims to give the threatened species a boost.

Binder Park Zoo recently introduced Victoria, a 2-year-old snow leopard from a Nebraska zoo, with Raj, who’s been at the Binder Park Zoo since 2012.

Zoo officials hope the pair produces a litter of cubs. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports the big cats were matched through a Species Survival Program breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium to make sure they were genetically compatible.

