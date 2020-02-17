28ºF

VIDEO: Detroit police seek suspected package thief on city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a package from a Detroit home in October.

The Detroit Police Department released footage Sunday of the alleged theft. The video shows a man approach a port, grab a package and walk away.

Police said the theft happened Oct. 29 at about 3 p.m. in the 18000 block of Oak Drive.

Video from the home’s surveillance camera can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

