39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 18, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Tags: Morning Briefing, News, Newsstand, Local, Detroit News, Michigan News, Headlines, Top Stories, Morning News, Detroit, Michigan
Vote expected on stricter Detroit dog ordinance
Vote expected on stricter Detroit dog ordinance

Detroit council poised to approve stricter dog ordinance

One of the ordinance changes, “Emma’s Clause,” empowers animal control officers to follow up with owners. Secondly, changes to the Xavier Strickland laws mean new classifications on animals including nuisance, potentially dangerous, and vicious. Each comes with additional enforcement. There also is the addition of a reckless owner classification -- someone with repeated violations. On Monday morning a committee approved ordinance changes that now go before the full City Council on Monday. There is a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.

Michigan Presidential Primary Election: What to know before voting on March 10

On March 10, Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts. Here’s a guide.

Why aren’t Michigan power lines underground?

DTE Energy took on the question in their Empowering Michigan blog. Here’s some of what they said about why burying power lines might not be the best idea.

Weather forecast: Warmer temps move in with wind

Rain and snow showers are moving north and dwindling this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit, but a few areas along and north of M-59 could be a bit icy or slushy as we get going. Here’s what to expect the rest of the day and week.

More Local News Headlines

National and International Headlines

Sports Headlines

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: