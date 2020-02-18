ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 18, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Detroit council poised to approve stricter dog ordinance
One of the ordinance changes, “Emma’s Clause,” empowers animal control officers to follow up with owners. Secondly, changes to the Xavier Strickland laws mean new classifications on animals including nuisance, potentially dangerous, and vicious. Each comes with additional enforcement. There also is the addition of a reckless owner classification -- someone with repeated violations. On Monday morning a committee approved ordinance changes that now go before the full City Council on Monday. There is a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.
Michigan Presidential Primary Election: What to know before voting on March 10
On March 10, Michigan voters will take to the ballot box to support a candidate for the U.S. President. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will also decide on renewing a millage for the Detroit Institute of Arts. Here’s a guide.
Why aren’t Michigan power lines underground?
DTE Energy took on the question in their Empowering Michigan blog. Here’s some of what they said about why burying power lines might not be the best idea.
Weather forecast: Warmer temps move in with wind
Rain and snow showers are moving north and dwindling this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit, but a few areas along and north of M-59 could be a bit icy or slushy as we get going. Here’s what to expect the rest of the day and week.
More Local News Headlines
- Beloved former U of D Jesuit High School administrator killed in crash caused by man fleeing police
- Lawsuit against Detroit alleges city overtaxed residents, leading to foreclosures
- Michigan AG Dana Nessel at 2020 census town hall: ‘This information will not be used against you’
- Digital billboards along Groesbeck Highway oppose Warren marijuana facility near Roseville
- DNA helps man discover a daughter, grandchildren he didn’t know about
National and International Headlines
- Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
- 14 Americans diagnosed with coronavirus after being evacuated from cruise ship, returned to US
- Bloomberg makes debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time
Sports Headlines
- Hamlin and Newman contrast risk and reward at Daytona 500
- Are you watching the Red Wings in this historically bad season?
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.