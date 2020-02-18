Detroit City Council to vote on stricter dog ordinance after kids mauled to death

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is another step closer to cracking down on dangerous dogs.

On Monday morning a committee approved ordinance changes that now go before the full City Council on Monday. There is a meeting scheduled for 10 a.m.

The changes come after the deaths of two Detroit children, Emma Hernandez and Xavier Strickland who were both killed by dogs. There was once opposition to the changes, now there is none. Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones didn’t waste time Monday. She highlighted the fact that the changes were influenced by the children’s deaths.

“Quite frankly, we have had quite a few things happen in the city of Detroit with dangerous animals,” she said.

Hernandez, 9, was mauled by a pit bull in August of 2019 while riding a bike. Strickland was mauled by dogs in 2015. At the time he was only 4 years old.

One of the ordinance changes, “Emma’s Clause,” empowers animal control officers to follow up with owners.

“We have an identity crisis,” said Mark Kumpf, Detroit Animal Care and Control officer. “People don’t realize we are sworn officers, that we can issue citations. We can compel people to go to court. When an animal control officer comes to your house, and you slam the door on him, this ordinance says we’re going to be back and if you don’t answer you’re going to answer to a judge.”

Secondly, changes to the Xavier Strickland laws mean new classifications on animals including nuisance, potentially dangerous, and vicious. Each comes with additional enforcement. There also is the addition of a reckless owner classification -- someone with repeated violations.

If approved, “Emma’s Clause” will be in effect immediately. The rest of the changes will go into effect in six months.

When the changes were first discussed, there was talk about changing the number of animals allowed in a home which prompted hesitation.

Those changes will not happen and the number stays at four animals each household.

