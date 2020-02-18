Officials pull car from water in Marysville, declare driver dead

MARYSVILLE, Mich. – The driver of a car that was pulled from the water in Marysville on Tuesday is dead, police said.

The black Chevrolet Impala was pulled from the St. Clair River around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday along River Road near Cuttle Road and just northwest of Stag Island, authorities said.

Police officers, firefighters and divers were called to the scene to investigate.

A diver attached a line to the car and it was pulled from the water and lifted over the guardrail by a tow truck.

Witnesses said the car went straight through a thin metal fence along the waterfront. The current carried the car down to the spot where it was pulled out, according to authorities.

No additional information has been revealed.

Here’s aerial video of the car being pulled from the water: