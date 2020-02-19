Detroit Animal Care and Control’s ‘Be My Furry Valentine’ event sets record

DETROIT – Detroit Animal Care and Control’s “Be My Furry Valentine” event set a three-day record for pet adoptions last weekend, according to officials.

Officials said nearly 100 dogs and cats found new homes, were returned to their original home or transferred out to a community partner organization.

The event was held Friday though Sunday and was intended to increase DACC’s live release rate. Dozens of families and individuals visited DACC on Valentine’s Day and through the weekend to find a new family member. Officials said the event was a success.

Out of the nearly 94 animals that were placed into care 69 were adopted into new families, 10 released to foster care families, 10 released to partners and 5 returned home.

“This was our most successful weekend with all adoptable animals finding new homes and our shelter population is the lowest it’s been since DACC moved into its current facility,” said DACC Director Mark Kumpf. “We have had tremendous support from partners like the Bissell Pet Foundation, Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control along with great response from our animal rescue partners and the community.”

To ensure more animals find a new home, DACC is planning an adoption this week along with five additional events the week of Mardi Gras as follows:

Wednesday, February 19 (4 to 7 p.m.)

Tuesday, February 25 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Wednesday, February 26 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Thursday, February 27 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday, February 28 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Saturday, February 29 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

DACC hosts adoption events at its headquarters, located at 7401 Chrysler Drive in Detroit. For more information call (313) 224-6356.