City of Detroit introduces Arts, Culture & Entrepreneurship Office

DETROIT – Through music, media, sports and more -- Detroit has influenced American and international culture for years.

The city is home to the DIA, countless recording artists and murals across the entire city. On top of that, Detroit took a major step forward in supporting art in the city Thursday.

Mayor Mike Duggan and the director of Arts and Culture, Rochelle Riley, unveiled a new comprehensive arts and culture plan that begins with the creation of the Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship (ACE) -- a hub for art and culture for the city.

The city spent the better part of a year researching, reporting and meeting with residents, musicians, sculptors, painters and more.

The three goals of the new plan are:

using arts and culture as catalysts for neighborhood growth

honoring the city’s existing treasures with improved promotion and branding

partnerships with new and longtime arts programs, artists and residents to increase entrepreneurship.

The city also announced the creation of the City of Detroit Arts Fund -- a program accepting tax-deductible donations to Detroit arts programs and treasures.