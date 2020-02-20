ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 20, 2020
Video shows Ferndale police chase leading up to fatal crash
Police released dashcam video of a police chase that ended in a fatal crash that killed an 89-year-old woman. Mary Lackamp spent 30 years working in administration at U of D Jesuit High School and Academy and was well-known in the community. She had been out to dinner Friday night with current art teacher Michelle Mooney and her husband and then to the U of D Jesuit basketball game. They were on their way home in the Mooney’s SUV traveling down Wyoming when another SUV going more than 70 miles per hour down 8 Mile Road struck them.
Contigo water bottle recall information
Contigo is recalling 5.7 million kids water bottles because the spouts on the lids can pose a potential choking hazard. These are the same water bottles that were recalled for the same reason last August.
Mercury retrograde, explained
Feel free to blame every single thing on Mercury for the foreseeable future. If you have anyone in your life who reads their horoscope or asks you about your sign, you may be familiar with how rude Mercury is being right now. Here is the explanation.
Weather: Cold start Thursday with sunshine returning
Roux: Temps are in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits, possibly dipping into subzero range for some of our West and North Zone communities. Luckily, the winds are down a bit today and we will see more and more clear skies this morning and throughout your day bringing sunshine and only mid 20s for highs later this afternoon.
More Local News Headlines
- 4YI -- Remnants of Detroit’s giant stove found on State Fair grounds
- Ann Arbor police report reveals details surrounding Zavier Simpson crash
- Temperance man charged with murdering Bedford Township woman, beheading her body
- Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity marks 100 years in Detroit -- here’s a look inside the historic house
- ‘I got busted on the side of the head’: 7-Eleven clerk beaten with shotgun during robbery in Livonia
- 4 Michigan breweries are among the best in the world, according to RateBeer
National and International Headlines
- 9 killed in suspected far-right attack in Germany
- Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals
- China virus limits next Tokyo Olympic test event to Japanese-only
- Woman struck and killed by Mardi Gras float during parade
Sports Headlines
- Beilein resigns as coach, says emotional goodbye to Cavs
- Former Detroit Lions player allegedly busted with 157 pounds of weed near border
