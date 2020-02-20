Metro Detroit weather: Friday will be the coldest day of the week -- and there’s snow on the radar

DETROIT – As nice as our afternoons have looked, the mornings are getting even colder. Friday’s start will be the coldest of the week. However, the weekend is looking even warmer.

Friday’s Frigid Start

The mercury won't have far to fall from Thursday's high in the 20s, but we'll settle into the low teens in most spots overnight. A few areas in the West and North Zones will have to endure single digit lows. Everywhere will feel like single digits, even with just a light breeze.

Warmer Weekend

We were expecting highs in the 40s this weekend. But a delay in Monday’s precipitation means more sunshine and slightly higher temperatures. So Saturday will bring us to the mid-40s. Sunday gets us close to 50. And both days will feature the sunshine that’s become the norm this week. Morning lows will be getting milder, too. Once temperatures rise above freezing on Saturday morning, they’ll stay there until very late Monday night.

The weekend forecast for Feb. 22 and 23 (WDIV)

Active Week Ahead

Starting Monday, we'll be tracking three separate waves of precipitation:

1) Monday p.m. (Rain)

2) Tuesday p.m. – Wednesday a.m. (Rain & Snow)

3) Wednesday p.m. – Thursday a.m. (Snow)

All three systems will provide a healthy soaking through the week. Total liquid output from rain and snow for Monday through Thursday should hit 1 inch in a good chunk of the area.

Rain and snow is expected next week. (WDIV)

That third wave should be all snow. So, accumulation looks likely midweek. It’s too early to get specific with numbers, but we’ll likely be shoveling before work on Thursday.