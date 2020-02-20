Video shows Ferndale police chase leading up to fatal crash

ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police released dashcam video of a police chase that ended in a fatal crash that killed an 89-year-old woman.

Mary Lackamp spent 30 years working in administration at U of D Jesuit High School and Academy and was well-known in the community.

She had been out to dinner Friday night with current art teacher Michelle Mooney and her husband and then to the U of D Jesuit basketball game. They were on their way home in the Mooney’s SUV traveling down Wyoming when another SUV going more than 70 miles per hour down 8 Mile Road struck them.

The Mooneys are injured, but expected to recover. Lackamp’s injuries were so severe she did not survive.

Police said Harris Howard, 26, was speeding down 8 Mile Road when an officer saw him and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Howard initially put on his flashers and appeared to be pulling over before he fled the scene, according to police.

Howard crashed into the Mooney’s SUV in Royal Oak Township and then tried to flee the scene on foot. He was caught by a Michigan State Police Trooper. Howard was charged with second-degree fleeing and eluding.

Howard faced a judge on Wednesday and his charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.