What happens to leftover food? Food Rescue US making an impact in Detroit

DETROIT – Have you ever gone to an event and wondered what happened to all the leftover food? Darraugh Collins did.

Collins’ partner is in the hospitality industry, managing a large hotel, and he said they had to throw away all the leftover food. Collins began her research to see if something existed to address that issue.

That’s when she stumbled upon Food Rescue US, an app you can download on your phone. Food Rescue US operates in 22 other markets and is growing in the United States.

Collins got involved and volunteered to start a Detroit chapter where she identifies food donor opportunities and pairs them up with recipients, such as homeless shelters and soup kitchens. The goal is to make sure good food doesn’t go to waste.

Watch the video above for the full report.