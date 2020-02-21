ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 21, 2020
Clinton River under Pontiac
We received this geography question about the Clinton River in Pontiac through our 4YI form: Does the Clinton River flow under Pontiac? Here’s what we found out.
Weather: What to expect this weekend
After a couple of chilly days, we saved the best of the week for last, or your weekend. Here’s the full forecast.
- How an innocent Detroit man ended up in prison for nearly 30 years with no physical evidence
- Warrants signed for 7 students accused in Warren De La Sa football hazing scandal
- Romulus Community Schools suspends acting superintendent without pay for 10 days
- ‘He had to be doing at least 110’: Residents fed up with reckless driving through St. Clair Shores neighborhood
- Michigan’s United Shore to build longest enclosed pedestrian walkway in America
- The story of Dr. Ossian Sweet and his historic home in Detroit
- Dan Gilbert to give first public speech since stroke
- Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
- Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy
- AP-NORC Poll: Democrats feel mixed about nomination process
- US: Taliban’s ‘reduction of violence’ deal to start tonight
