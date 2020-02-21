Hundreds attend Detroit event focused on preventing women from dying of heart disease

DETROIT – On Friday hundreds of women came out to Little Caesars Arena not to root for a team, but to root for each other.

The Detroit Go Red for Women luncheon was focused on helping prevent women from dying of heart disease. More adults die of cardiovascular disease than cancer worldwide.

And in women, the warning signs may not be what you think. Local 4′s Kimberly Gill served as the emcee for the inspiring event. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered the keynote address.

February is American Heart Month. The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement focuses on raising awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of women in the country.

