Inkster traffic stop leads to arrest of felon with loaded handgun, suspended license

INKSTER, Mich. – Michigan State Police said troopers found a loaded handgun in a felon’s vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster.

Police said they stopped the vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Romulus man, for a traffic violation.

It was discovered the man had a suspended license. He was arrested and his vehicle was searched.

Police said they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the center console. The man did not have a concealed pistol license and cannot legally possess a gun because he is a convicted felon.

