34ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

34ºF

Local News

Inkster traffic stop leads to arrest of felon with loaded handgun, suspended license

32-year-old Romulus man arrested

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Tags: MPS, Michigan State Police, Inkster, Crime, Felon, Gun Crime, Local, Wayne County, Traffic Stop, Suspended License
Michigan State Police found this gun during a traffic stop in Inkster.
Michigan State Police found this gun during a traffic stop in Inkster. (MSP)

INKSTER, Mich. – Michigan State Police said troopers found a loaded handgun in a felon’s vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday in Inkster.

Police said they stopped the vehicle, driven by a 32-year-old Romulus man, for a traffic violation.

It was discovered the man had a suspended license. He was arrested and his vehicle was searched.

Police said they found a loaded .40 caliber handgun in the center console. The man did not have a concealed pistol license and cannot legally possess a gun because he is a convicted felon.

MORE: Understanding Michigan’s gun laws -- not as straightforward as you might think

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: