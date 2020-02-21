PTO at Grosse Pointe Woods school being investigated for possible embezzlement

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – The Parent Teacher Organization at Monteith Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Woods is being investigated after a potential financial irregularity was identified in the Monteith PTO bank account this month.

On Friday, Grosse Pointe Public School System community relations specialist, Rebecca Fannon, issued a statement on the ongoing investigation.

“PTOs are separate 501c3 organizations that are designed to support our students and schools through their own fundraising efforts. That said, the district and PTO are fully complying with the police investigation. We all want funds raised to focus on our students and be used for their intended purpose," said Fannon in the statement.

A letter was sent to parents notifying them about the investigation on Feb. 13.

You can read the full letter below.

“As your PTO, we wanted to make you aware of an important situation that has come to our attention within the past 24 hours. A potential financial irregularity has been identified in the Monteith PTO bank account resulting from one individual’s actions. All accounts, including PayPal, have been frozen, and this matter has been referred to the Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety Department. The PTO will cooperate fully with the upcoming police investigation. At this time, please do not submit any money to the PayPal account. We will provide an update to the community as more details unfold in this investigation. As you know, it is critical that all PTO funds be used for the benefit of our students at Monteith.”