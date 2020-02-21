Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth‎ honored with James Beard America’s Classics Award

The National James Beard Foundation has honored Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth‎ with this year’s America’s Classics Award.

Zehnder’s is one of six restaurants in the nation to receive the honor this year. The award is given to locally-owned businesses that have "timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.

Zehnder’s of Frankemuth is located right in the heart of Frankenmuth, Mich.