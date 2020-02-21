Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth honored with James Beard America’s Classics Award
The National James Beard Foundation has honored Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth with this year’s America’s Classics Award.
Zehnder’s is one of six restaurants in the nation to receive the honor this year. The award is given to locally-owned businesses that have "timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.
Zehnder’s of Frankemuth is located right in the heart of Frankenmuth, Mich.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.