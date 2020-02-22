ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 22, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Olympic wrestler says former University of Michigan doctor touched him inappropriately
After sexual misconduct allegations against a now-deceased University of Michigan doctor came to light recently, the school has been flooded with calls from people saying they were abused.
Country music star Garth Brooks’ Detroit show expected to be largest ever concert at Ford Field
Garth Brooks’ stadium tour has just three stops left including one Saturday night at Ford Field. The country music star spoke to Local 4 ahead of tonight’s concert.
US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers
At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, according to health officials.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Back to the 40s with sunshine Saturday
Temperatures will soar above 40 degrees each day this weekend. Wintry and colder conditions return next week.
More Local News Headlines
- Westland police believe 2nd driver fled scene of crash that left pedestrian dead
- Police seek men who stole jewelry from Westland Mall Sears store
- Fire damages building being renovated into jazz club on Detroit’s west side
- MSP raid Roseville City Council member’s home during narcotics investigation
- University of Michigan officials told of abuse decades ago
- Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl who left home without permission
National and International Headlines
- Six questions before the Nevada caucus
- Democrats face an important test in Nevada caucuses
- Penn State settles ‘outstanding issues’ with Paterno family
- Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train
- At Trump’s India rally, Modi bets on bolstering his image
- Health officials worry as untraceable virus clusters emerge
- UN: 100,000 civilians casualties in Afghanistan in 10 years
- Germany admits there’s a far-right problem, but what to do?
Sports Headlines
- Red Wings claim D Cody Goloubef off waivers
- The Detroit Tigers have a game today -- here’s the starting lineup, pitching plan
- NHL Trade Deadline: Following Red Wings moves
