ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 22, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Olympic wrestler says former University of Michigan doctor touched him inappropriately

After sexual misconduct allegations against a now-deceased University of Michigan doctor came to light recently, the school has been flooded with calls from people saying they were abused.

Country music star Garth Brooks’ Detroit show expected to be largest ever concert at Ford Field

Garth Brooks’ stadium tour has just three stops left including one Saturday night at Ford Field. The country music star spoke to Local 4 ahead of tonight’s concert.

US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, according to health officials.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Back to the 40s with sunshine Saturday

Temperatures will soar above 40 degrees each day this weekend. Wintry and colder conditions return next week.

