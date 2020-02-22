Detroit police seek missing 16-year-old girl who left home without permission

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she left home without permission Wednesday.

Angel Montgomery was last seen about 6 p.m. in the 8600 block of Whitcomb. Her parents said it is the first time she has ever left home without permission.

Montgomery is black with long, straight black hair and blonde highlights. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, a red shirt, red and black Jordan gym shoes, and a gray and yellow Mickey Mouse baseball hat.

She in good physical condition and mental condition, police said.

Anyone who knows where Montgomery may be is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 2md Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.