Hospital patient taken into custody after wandering into University of Michigan-Dearborn building with machete

DEARBORN, Mich. – A patient from the Henry Ford Medical Center who was armed with a machete was arrested at the University of Michigan-Dearborn on Thursday evening, police said.

An employee working in the Fairlane Center North building contacted campus police about a person acting nervous in a bathroom. When police responded, they learned that Dearborn police were looking for a patient with a history of mental illness who was missing from the hospital.

Police said the person at the university matched the description of the patient, and it was believed they had a machete.

UM-Dearborn police and Dearborn police entered the school with their guns drawn “out of an abundance of caution” and took the person into custody without incident. They did have a machete, police said.

The person has no affiliation with the university, police said.

When asked why an emergency alert wasn’t sent out regarding the incident, campus police told the student newspaper, The Michigan Journal, that police were in the process of sending an alert when the person was taken into custody.