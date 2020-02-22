Redford woman sentenced to probation after stealing $24K from 92-year-old man
Woman worked as bank teller
REDFORD, Mich. – A Redford woman was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation Friday after she stole money from an elderly man’s account while working as a bank teller.
Stephanie Joyce-Bennett Beauford, 52, worked at Michigan First Credit Union since 2005. She was fired after she admitted to taking money from a 92-year-old man’s account. The man was hospitalized at the time.
The withdraws totaled $24,000, officials said.
The incident was submitted to the Michigan Department of Attorney General by the state Department of Insurance and Financial Services in 2018, when the victim’s family filed a complaint.
"I will not stand by while criminals take advantage of our most vulnerable populations,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said.
Beauford pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a vulnerable adult last month.
