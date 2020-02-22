Royal Oak man sentenced to prison for possessing thousands of files of child porn

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Royal Oak man was sentenced to prison Friday for possessing child porn.

Benjamin Thomas Edgar, 39, was sentenced to three years, nine months behind bars and will receive credit for 113 days of time already served.

He was arrested in November after an investigation was launched when authorities were notified that Edgar was possessing and sharing child pornography.

Police said thousands of files containing images and videos of child porn were found when a search warrant was executed.