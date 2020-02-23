1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person died and two others were injured in a triple shooting on Detroit’s west side Saturday night, according to police.

As of Sunday morning the survivors of the shooting that happened on Griggs near Wyoming and Lyndon were still hospitalized.

A man in his 40s was killed. The two being hospitalized who are in temporary serious condition include a 46-year-old woman and 47-year-old man.

Police say all three victims were shot after an argument.