ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 23, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Suspect connected to 6 Metro Detroit homicides on the run
Federal authorities believe Kenyel Brown may be responsible for six homicides across Metro Detroit. Today is is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.
Hundreds in Michigan being monitored due to coronavirus
Hundreds of people in Michigan are being monitored because of coronavirus concerns.
Sanders on top: Key takeaways from the Nevada caucuses
Sen. Bernie Sanders cruised to victory in the Nevada caucuses, heartening his supporters and stoking alarm among moderates who fear he is too liberal and would lose to President Donald Trump.
More Local News Headlines
- Flashpoint 2/23/20: Sit down interview with Gretchen Whitmer on her campaign promise to fix Michigan’s roads
- Sunday night on Local 4 News at 11 -- The story of a local woman’s deadly escape from human trafficking
- Woman’s windshield destroyed after rock thrown from overpass onto I-75
- Metro Detroit family wants answers after father of 3 killed by criminal on the run, police say
- Olympic wrestler says former University of Michigan doctor touched him inappropriately
National and International Headlines
- ‘Promises kept’ mantra doesn’t always match Trump’s reality
- Schumer raises security concerns on TSA’s use of TikTok app
- California couple who vanished for nearly a week found alive
- Pope cautions against ‘unfair’ Middle East peace plans
- Iran raises death toll from new virus to 8, infections to 43
Sports Headlines
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.