Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 23, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Suspect connected to 6 Metro Detroit homicides on the run

Federal authorities believe Kenyel Brown may be responsible for six homicides across Metro Detroit. Today is is still on the run and considered armed and dangerous.

Hundreds in Michigan being monitored due to coronavirus

Hundreds of people in Michigan are being monitored because of coronavirus concerns.

Sanders on top: Key takeaways from the Nevada caucuses

Sen. Bernie Sanders cruised to victory in the Nevada caucuses, heartening his supporters and stoking alarm among moderates who fear he is too liberal and would lose to President Donald Trump.

