Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating a Sunday hit-and-run crash that left one man dead.

Police were called to the area of West McNichols Road and Stansbury Avenue at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was hit by a dark colored Sedan that failed to stop. His body was found in the middle of the road.

No other description was given about the vehicle or driver. The victim has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAKUP.