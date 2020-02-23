Police investigating fatal triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a deadly triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side Saturday night.

According to authorities, two men and one women have been shot on Griggs Street, near Wyoming Avenue.

A 49-year-old man was killed in the shooting. Police said the victim and the shooter knew each other and an argument escalated to the shooting.

A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were rushed to a local hospital where they are in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.