Two charged in connection to Livonia drug deal that went bad

LIVONIA, Mich. – Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with a Livonia drug deal that went bad, the Livonia Police Department announced Sunday.

The incident which happened on Dec. 18, 2019 was initially reported as an alleged home invasion, where one of the intruders was shot by the resident in the 29000 block of Joy Road in Livonia.

After an investigation was carried out, police discovered the incident was not a home invasion. Police say the person who reported the home invasion, Joseph George, was a customer of one of the alleged intruders named Rachaan Yharbrough.

On the night the drug deal was being made, George invited Yarborough to his home to purchase crack cocaine.

Police say the two disputed about the price of drugs while the deal was being made. The dispute turned violent and George was assaulted by Yarborough. George pulled out a handgun and shot Yarborough in the abdomen after being assaulted by him.

George has been charged with filing a false police report. While being arrested he was allegedly in possession of suspected cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia.

George is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the 16th District Court on Tuesday.

Yharbrough was on parole at the time of the incident and charged with numerous parole violations. He is now in the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections for two years.