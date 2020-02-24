4 arrested when officials investigate Pontiac man selling meth out of Traverse City home, police say

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Three men and a woman were arrested last week during an undercover investigation into methamphetamine dealing in Traverse City, authorities said.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team began investigating Jevon Jackson, 25, of Pontiac, on suspicion of bringing large amounts of narcotics to Traverse City to sell out of a home.

TNT officials arranged an undercover buy with Jackson and obtained a search warrant for the home, according to authorities.

Traverse City police officers helped TNT and Michigan State Police troopers by pulling over people who had visited the house, officials said.

During the search warrant at the home, Jackson was arrested. He was taken to the Grand Traverse County jail and charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, maintaining a drug house and habitual offender.

One of the traffic stops led to the arrest of Nicole Hughes, 31, of Kingsley, and her passenger, William Moore, 41, of Fife Lake.

Hughes is charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended license and providing a false identification.

Moore is charged with delivery of crystal methamphetamine, probation violation and habitual offender,

A second traffic stop led to the arrest of Chaddrick Marks, 43, of Traverse City, officials said. He is charged with possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin, maintaining a drug house, probation violation and habitual offender.

All four of the people arrested in the case were arraigned Friday at 86th District Court.

No mug shot for Marks was released by TNT.

Jevon Jackson (WDIV)

Nicole Hughes (WDIV)