ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 24, 2020

‘My only way out was to kill him’
A Michigan woman is sharing her powerful story about surviving human trafficking: “I remember lying there and all that pain and thinking, where’s Jesus? Where’s Jesus? Where’s mama? Where’s anybody?”
Do you have to get out of your car when a cop asks in Michigan?
We received this question about traffic stops through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s). Here’s what we found out about getting out of your car during a traffic stop.
Weather: Tracking snow this week
Here’s what to expect this morning, plus a look a detailed look at this week’s precipitation forecast. There could be several inches of snow -- quite the contrast to this past weekend’s spring-like weather.
- Multiple federal, local agencies hunt for Metro Detroit murder suspect Kenyel Brown
- Fire breaks out in Midtown Detroit apartment
- Drivers block traffic driving donuts in Southwest Detroit
- 27-year-old dies while ice fishing in Harrison Township
- Hundreds in Michigan being monitored due to coronavirus
- Michigan teacher denies request from student with two mothers to write about same-sex marriage
- Michigan sex-misconduct claims mirror Ohio State doctor case
- Weinstein jury back to work with signs of split over charges
- 2020 Watch: Why are there 8 candidates still in the race?
