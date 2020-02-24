32ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Feb. 24, 2020

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

‘My only way out was to kill him’

A Michigan woman is sharing her powerful story about surviving human trafficking: “I remember lying there and all that pain and thinking, where’s Jesus? Where’s Jesus? Where’s mama? Where’s anybody?”

Do you have to get out of your car when a cop asks in Michigan?

We received this question about traffic stops through our 4YI form, where you can ask us anything about Michigan and/or Metro Detroit and we will do our best to get back with an answer(s). Here’s what we found out about getting out of your car during a traffic stop.

Weather: Tracking snow this week

Here’s what to expect this morning, plus a look a detailed look at this week’s precipitation forecast. There could be several inches of snow -- quite the contrast to this past weekend’s spring-like weather.

