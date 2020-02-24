Michigan authorities rescue 2 men who fell through the ice while fishing

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Deputies with the Branch County Sheriff’s Office rescued two men Sunday afternoon who fell through the ice on Silver Lake while fishing.

It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Authorities said the two men were found standing in about 5 feet deep water, hanging onto their ice fishing sled. They were about 600 feet from shore.

Police estimate the men were in the cold water for about 25 minutes.

Fire crews had to break through the ice to rescue the fishermen, who were treated by paramedics for hypothermia. They are expected to be OK.