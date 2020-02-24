Police solve Highland Park cold case homicide

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A Highland Park cold case homicide that dates back more than a decade is now solved.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section have been reviewing the Highland Park homicide that happened in November 2002.

The homicide took place during a home invasion. During a review of the case and an additional investigation by detectives, two suspects were identified.

On Friday, one of the suspects, 44-year-old Frank Crumsey Harris of Detroit was located by the MSP fugitive team. He was interviewed and taken to the Detroit Detention Center. The suspect was charged with first degree murder. Harris was arraigned on Sunday through the 34th District Court of Romulus and denied bond.

He has a preliminary exam scheduled for Mar. 12, 2020. The second suspect has also been identified and may face additional charges.