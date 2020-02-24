Student dies after being found unresponsive in swimming pool at Detroit’s Mumford High School

DETROIT – A student died after he was found unresponsive Monday in the swimming pool at Mumford High School in Detroit.

Officials said the student was submerged in the pool at the school on the west side just after noon.

A teacher who was in the pool area pulled him out, called 911 and administered CPR. First responders also attempted to revive the boy. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Circumstances surrounding the boy’s death are unknown.

School administrators met with faculty Monday afternoon to discuss what happened, but an announcement was not made to students. The district said robocalls will be made to inform parents.

Below is a statement from the school district:

"The Detroit Public Schools Community District is shocked and saddened by the passing of one of our students who attended Mumford High School – the student passed away at the hospital after being taken from the school by paramedics and after the family was notified. Preliminary findings establish that upon discovering the student submerged in the swimming pool, the certified swimming instructor began administering CPR. The investigation of this matter is continuing, and the school district is cooperating with police officials. Grief counselors are on site today and will be tomorrow to provide support to students and families. The District sends its thoughts and prayers to the student’s family and our Mumford family.

"In addition, upon additional review and until the investigation of this matter is concluded, swimming classes will be canceled.

“Out of respect for the family and in compliance with FERPA, we will not share the name of the student at this time.”