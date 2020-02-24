Woman steals large catering order after workers help load food into car, Detroit police say

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a woman who stole a large catering order after two restaurant workers helped her load the food into her car, officials said.

The woman picked up the food Feb. 12 in the 3400 block of Riopelle Street, according to authorities.

A woman suspected of stealing a catering order Feb. 12, 2020, in Detroit. (WDIV)

She placed the order over the phone the previous day and left a phone number, telling employees should would call back with a credit card number, police said.

When she picked up the order, two restaurant workers helped her load the consumable goods into her car, officials said. She then left in a red 2004 Grand Prix without paying, authorities said.

Restaurant workers tried to contact the woman, but she couldn’t be reached, they said.

She is described as being in his mid-30s or 40s. She was wearing a yellow wool cap, a yellow, hooded, waist-length coat, a multicolored dress and tan boots, police said. The Grand Prix had a white Michigan license plate with No. EEB3845.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the incident is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

The restaurant is a Project Green Light location, police said. You can see surveillance video below.