Accused Metro Detroit serial killer shoots himself in the head during confrontation with police

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police swarmed an Oak Park neighborhood and cornered a suspected serial killer Monday afternoon.

Kenyel Brown is now in police custody and in critical condition in a hospital after shooting himself in the head.

Police officers, with guns drawn, broke through a fence and descended on Brown.

The homeowner said he didn’t know Brown was on his property. He started taking pictures as soon as he heard the gunshot.

“It was just total chaos, people were running and frantic. We didn’t know what was going on,” a witness said.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a clerk at an adult bookstore on 8 Mile Road recognized Brown from news reports and contacted police.

It was during a K-9 search on the border between Detroit and Oak Park that officers spotted Brown jumping fences.

Brown is suspected of six murders dating back to January. Three were in River Rouge, one was in Highland Park and two were in Detroit.

Shortly after Brown shot himself, a woman who police believe helped him evade capture was arrested.

“It wasn’t like he was hiding. He was out in the public,” Aaron Garcia with the U.S. Marshals said. “It’s just that the people he was with didn’t call.”